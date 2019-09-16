HOPEWELL — Low-cost, five-course fine dining will be offered to the public on Friday nights starting Sept. 27, coinciding with the culinary arts program at Finger Lakes Community College resuming its restaurant nights for the fall semester.
Dinner at Julia — it’s named in honor of late celebrity chef Julia Child — gives students hands-on experience under the supervision of instructors. Menus feature soup, appetizer, salad, entrée, dessert, and coffee.
“We encourage members of the community to come out and see the great work students are doing,” said Jamie Rotter, FLCC assistant professor of culinary arts.
Rotter and Patrick Rae, instructor of culinary arts, supervise cooking in the college cafeteria kitchen. Paula Knight, a 2004 FLCC grad and instructor of hotel management, oversees the dining room.
The Sept. 27 opening night begins at 6 p.m. and pairs Naked Dove beer tastings with each course, starting with roasted shallot and butternut squash soup. The appetizer, New Orleans barbecue shrimp with a rosemary biscuit, will be followed by a salad comprised of baby spinach with sun-dried tomatoes, pears, chèvre, candied walnuts, and a cider vinaigrette. The entrée is grilled sirloin steak with a roasted root vegetable medley, gratin potato, and a spinach mushroom cream sauce. Dessert is pumpkin cheesecake.
The event marks the third annual dinner featuring Naked Dove Brewing Co.
Subsequent restaurant nights will feature two menus. Guests with dietary restrictions or food allergies can be accommodated with advance notice.
After the opening night, wine produced by students in FLCC’s viticulture and wine technology program will be available for $15 per bottle.
Dinners cost $40; that includes tax, tip, food, and supplies for the program. Dinners are served in Stage 14 on the second floor of the student center of the main campus at 3325 Marvin Sands Drive.
Restaurant nights will continue Friday nights on the following dates: Oct. 4, 11, 18 and 25, and Nov. 1 and 8. Reservations are required by calling (585) 785-1476.
Seatings can be scheduled between 5:30 and 7 p.m., except for the 6 p.m. start on the Sept. 27 opening night.
The Oct. 25 program is paired with a 7:30 p.m. concert by FLCC music faculty in the nearby student center auditorium. Patrons wishing to attend the free concert should plan to make Julia dinner reservations at 5:30 or 6 p.m.
All October dates can also be paired with a book discussion. To see the book selections and more information, see flcc.edu/bookfeast.