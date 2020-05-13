GENEVA — Two restaurants could be part of the proposed development at the former BJ’s Wholesale Club property.
The Geneva Town Board heard Tuesday night from Adam Fishel, an engineer with Marathon Engineering of Rochester. He presented preliminary plans for the 7.9-acre property at Berry Fields Drive, off Routes 5&20.
The former BJ’s store, which has 69,000 square feet of space, would be used for climate-controlled CubeSmart storage. Fishel said part of the BJ’s parking lot closer to Routes 5&20 would be developed into a 14,000-square-foot, multi-use building for three tenants.
Two of those spaces could include restaurants with drive-thru capability. The other tenant could be retail, although it could be used for office space.
Fishel said one of the drive-thru buildings also could be a bank. Gershman Properties would purchase the property from BJ’s if the town approves a planned unit development.
BJ’s closed Feb. 1. Fishel said the company has removed its fueling station and underground gas tanks, and that part of the property also would be used for parking.
Gershman representative Scott Creswell said if the town approves the project, converting the former BJ’s building for storage would be done first later this year, followed by construction of the multi-use building.
Creswell said there has been some interest in the multi-used building by possible tenants, but he did not disclose any names.
Town Supervisor Mark Venuti said the plan will be reviewed by the town and county planning boards. The Town Board approved holding a public hearing on the project at its June 9 meeting, and could approve the project after that.
In other town business:
• HIGHWAY PROJECTS — The board voted to delay three town highway projects planned for this year due to the economic impact of the coronavirus. The town previously authorized spending approximately $195,000 to pave Ansley Road, Slosson Lane and Lincoln Way.
Venuti said town revenue from sales tax generated by the county is expected to be at least $300,000 less than previous years, and could be up to $700,000 less if the economic slump continues well into 2020. The three projects will be delayed until 2021.
Venuti added if highway money comes from the state later this summer, one of those projects could still be done this year.
The town had previously approved spending another $19,000 to oil and stone White Springs Lane, Lomar Drive, Kashong Switch Road, Brian Drive, Cynthia Drive, and Rosewood Drive. Those projects are still on for this year.