GENEVA — When workers hauled away the degraded Greek Doric columns of the Hobart and William Smith Colleges’ President’s Home on South Main Street for restoration last June, Chris Button knew they were going to need some serious TLC.
However, Button, senior project manager in the Project Services Department at HWS, just didn’t know how much work they would need until they were in the hands of Jim Turner. He is the owner of the Honeoye Falls Millwork Company, which was hired to restore the four wooden columns that date back to 1836 when this was the stately home of a New York City auctioneer.
Button recalled that as Turner opened up a pillar, carpenter ants scrambled out. It was just the first example of the challenges faced in restoring the pillars to their former glory.
“He just ran into problem after problem,” said Button.
But Turner persevered.
Many of the narrow vertical boards, or staves, that make up the 24-foot columns needed replacement, and Turner was able to match them almost perfectly with those that didn’t need replacement.
“I’m very pleased,” Button said. “I thought he did an amazing job in terms of craftsmanship.”
While supports were set up for the pedimented gable in the absence of the pillars, Button learned that the columns were not necessarily load-bearing, a tribute to the home’s superior construction.
Placing the restored pillars back into place by the general contractor, Diamond & Thiel of Syracuse, was a delicate operation, Button explained. Belts attached to a crane were placed in the middle of the pillars, which were then lifted into their positions.
A mistake could be costly, Button noted, but none were made.
“I think we were all nervous when the first one went in,” said Button, noting that each Greek column took about an hour to reinstall.
Additional work on the porch has been performed as well as part of the project, Button noted, and he hopes that at some point, the Colleges can celebrate the restoration.
He said the work should be good for 100 years.
“It’s one of the more exciting projects on the campus that I’ve been involved with,” Button said. “It’s the President’s House, and you don’t want to screw it up.”
His boss, President Joyce Jacobsen, who lives in the home with her husband, Bill Boyd — who watched the project progress on a nearly daily basis — is a satisfied customer.
“We are thrilled that the project is nearing completion in time for us to celebrate commencement,” Jacobsen said in a statement issued to the Finger Lakes Times. “The craftsmanship and attention to detail from Honeoye Falls Millwork and Diamond & Thiel contractors is exceptional. I remain especially grateful to our Buildings and Grounds staff and to Ford Weiskittel and the Geneva Historic District Commission for their guidance in making sure that the project aligns with the architectural heritage of the area. This is a signature building at the Colleges and in Geneva, and we are pleased that it will remain that way.”
Button said the Colleges debated the best way to restore the pillars and considered Fiberglass replacements for the deteriorated staves, which would have been cheaper, but not in keeping with the building’s architectural significance. He’s glad they did not take that path.
“I think it was the right decision with this house,” he said.