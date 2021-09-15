WATERLOO — Village Board members can change their minds at any time, but for now, the commercial sale and onsite use of marijuana is prohibited.
The board voted unanimously Monday to adopt a local law imposing the ban, opting out of new state rules that legalize the possession and use of certain amounts of marijuana. Municipalities have until Dec. 31 to take steps to opt out of the retail sales provision.
If a municipality does not opt out by the end of the year, it can never opt out. If it opts out, it can reverse that decision and allow retail sales at any time.
Village officials said they are not closing their minds to retail sales of marijuana and the possible tax revenue it could generate, but they opted out to allow more time to compile information on how the new law would work.
The only person to speak at a public hearing at the start of the meeting was Margaret Eichenhofer of West Main Street. She spoke in favor of the law.
There were questions about how the law and opt-out provision would work that were answered by Village Attorney Dennis Benjamin.
The Fayette Town Board voted to opt out of the retail sale provision last week.
In other matters Monday:
• A $4,150.34 contribution to the Seneca Watershed Intermunicipal Organization was approved.
• Trustees learned that bids will be opened at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 24 for water treatment plant and water distribution system upgrades and for a new water storage tank on Burgess Road.
• The village will submit an application by today’s deadline for a $10 million state Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant.
• A total of 4.5 miles of village streets were repaved this summer.