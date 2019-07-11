SENECA FALLS — A 9,100-square-foot retail variety store is eyed for the former SMS Field at 109 Ovid St., across the road from the town municipal building.
Tennessee-based GBT Realty has submitted an offer to buy the land from the Bridgeport Fire District, contingent upon obtaining a use variance for the retail development in a single-family residential zone. The Seneca County Planning Board will review the use variance at its meeting Thursday. Its recommendation would then go to the town of town Zoning Board of Appeals for a final decision.
If approved by the ZBA, the company would have to submit specific site plans for town Planning Board approval.
It is not known if the proposed retail business is a national chain. Company officials did not return a telephone call seeking more information, and town Zoning and Code Enforcement Officer Dean Zettlemoyer said he’s not been given details of the proposal.
GBT Realty, which was founded in 1987, is headquartered in Brentwood, Tenn.
In April, the owner of the land, the Bridgeport Fire District, announced it would seek voter approval to market and sell the land. The fire district bought it from the SMS, an Italian-American social organization, as the site of a possible new firehouse. The SMS used it as a softball field and for its annual St. Anthony’s Festival.
Plans for a new firehouse never materialized, and the sale was approved in May.
In other items on the county Planning Board agenda:
• A proposed amendment to the town of Varick zoning code to include regulations for solar farms or major solar-collection systems.
• Proposed amendments to the town of Tyre’s design and construction standards for land development, as incorporated in its proposed Local Law 2 of 2019.
• A subdivision application from David and Kelly Rauscher for property at the southwest corner of Strong Road and Route 414 in the town of Tyre. The Rauschers want to divide the parcel into 8.11- and 3.85-acre parcels.
• A proposed subdivision from Harry and Patricia Amidon of 822 Route 414 in Tyre to divide a parcel that is just over 20 acres into 17.9- and 3-acre pieces of land. The smaller parcel includes an existing house.
• A proposed subdivision of property on Kime Beach Road in Fayette to settle the estate of the late Dorothy Kime.
