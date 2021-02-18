INTERLAKEN — Three candidates will compete for two seats on the Village Board in the March 16 election.
Former village Police Chief Leon Anderson has filed independent nominating petitions for a trustee seat, joining incumbents Christopher Kempf and Tony Del Plato. Anderson retired Feb. 14 after eight years as police chief.
Kempf will appear on the Citizens Party line, Del Plato on the Water Party line, and Anderson on the Constitutional Party line.
Incumbent Mayor Richard Richardson will run unopposed for a new, four-year term. He will be on the Families First Party line.
Voting is set for noon to 9 p.m. March 16 in the 8369 Main St. village offices. Face coverings are mandated; masks will be made available for those who do not have one.
The last day for Village Clerk Nancy Swartwood to receive an application for an absentee ballot is March 9. The absentee ballots must be received by village officials no later than March 15.
In Ovid, incumbent Mayor Leon Kelly will seek a new, four-year term without opposition.
The candidates for two trustee seats are incumbent June Favreau and newcomer David Wood. Incumbent Mary Ose is not seeking re-election after eight years on the board.
Voting will be noon to 9 p.m. March 16 at the Ovid Firehouse on Brown Street. Absentee information is available from Village Clerk Cathy Kerns at (607) 869-5560.