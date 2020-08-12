ROMULUS — The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office will be adding a name to its K-9 memorial at the Law Enforcement Center.
Undersheriff John Cleere said K-9 “Aken” died Aug. 5. He and his handler — sheriff’s Sgt. Mike Rhinehart — retired last October, and Aken lived with Rhinehart and his family until his death.
“Aken was a trained drug detection dog and a consistent performer at locating narcotics,” Cleere said. “He was also trained as a tracker and a patrol dog.”
Cleere added that Rhinehart returned as a part-time deputy, and oversees the sheriff’s office training program. He is a certified police master instructor.
In their monthly “snapshot” for July, Cleere and Sheriff Tim Luce said domestic violence continues to be an issue in the county. The number of cases is up from July 2019.
Luce and Cleere are also reporting the following:
July 1 — Deputies responded to a domestic violence incident in Ovid involving a person being strangled and restrained, and a suspect armed with a long gun. Deputies apprehended the suspect without incident.
July 4 — Deputies responded to a domestic violence incident in the town of Waterloo, with a woman being held against her will. An arrest was made without incident.
July 6 — The narcotics unit arrested a person for allegedly possessing cocaine and allowing drug sales from a residence.
July 7 — Investigators solved a residential burglary in Junius with an arrest.
July 15 — Investigators solved a grand larceny in Fayette, recovering more than $30,000 in stolen property.
July 17 — A level 3 sex offender was found and arrested in Romulus. The offender is accused of not reporting an address change.
Also during the month, the narcotics unit arrested four people on numerous drug charges in the county. Prescription drugs, cocaine and methamphetamine were involved.
Sheriff’s deputies and investigators responded to 1,264 calls in July, making 71 arrests. The narcotics unit started eight new drug cases and made 19 arrests.
The Division of Human Services Fraud Unit investigated 24 cases. It has recouped more than $92,800 this year.
On the corrections side, the average number of inmates at the jail was 39. More than $43,500 was generated from boarding out-of-county prisoners, bringing the yearly total to about $262,500.
In the civil division, there were 27 summons/complaints/services and 11 income executions. Deputies assisted with no evictions.