SENECA FALLS — The Seneca Falls school board approved the retirements of eight staff members last week, a move that helped balance the proposed 2020-21 budget because of a resulting $115,000 savings, according to Superintendent Jeramy Clingerman.
However, some of those retirees may be returning to the classrooms next year. At the same April 22 meeting, the school board also OK’d a one-year memorandum of understanding with the teachers union to allow for the possibility of retirees being hired for one additional year at a salary not to exceed $35,000.
The retiring teachers and one senior typist were offered a one-time incentive to retire effective June 30. That incentive is based on payment for unused sick days, enhanced retirement incentive (ERI) days, and any remaining prorated ERI days. According to the agreement, the district’s one-time payment will be equal to a daily rate of $136 plus 33 percent of the daily rate calculation (i.e. days X $136). The payment will be in the form of an employer-sponsored 403(b) contribution.
Those who accepted the incentive include:
- Kirk Ward, physical education teacher
- Michael Miller, physical education teacher
- Lee Foster, middle school science teacher
- Andrew Day, high school art teacher
- Paula Chacchia, elementary reading teacher
- Theresa Gable, middle school science teacher
- Karen Demuth, high school math teacher
- Joanne Wood, senior typist
The memorandum of understanding allowing a retiree to be rehired is for one year only. Clingerman said the names of those who will be rehired will likely appear on a May meeting agenda.
According to the agreement, such rehires must have at least 25 years of district service; will have their salary capped at $35,000 (the New York State Teacher Retirement System cap); receive all contractual benefits as a first-year new hire; be hired in their same capacity and tenure area; and must remain an active, dues-paying member of the teachers’ union.
Clingerman said the district’s intention is to refill all eight positions with either rehired or new staff members, but he noted that the governor has indicated school districts may face 20 percent funding cuts due to the state’s fiscal situation in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re still kind of waiting and seeing,” he said.
The proposed 2020-21 budget, which still has not been approved by the school board, stands at $29,733,095 and carries a 1.95 percent tax levy increase, Clingerman said. The proposed budget is 2.7 percent (or $824,549) less than the current spending plan.
The $115,000 in savings is possible — even after paying the one-time incentive — because of the potential difference in salary and benefits for the new hires vs. the current more experienced faculty members. Clingerman noted more savings will be realized related to contribution rates toward the Teachers Retirement System in 2021-22, but exactly how much is unknown because the rates have not yet been set.
He praised the retiring teachers for the many years they have given to Seneca Falls students, their colleagues and the community.
“They have affected hundreds of lives over the years and their impact will be felt for many years to come,” Clingerman wrote in an email.