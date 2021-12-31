LYONS — The year was 2008, and Barry Virts — then 52 and chief deputy for the jail division at the Wayne County sheriff’s office — was thinking about retiring in a few years.
That is, until longtime Sheriff Dick Pisciotti paid him a visit.
“He came in and said, ‘Hey, look, you’ve done everything I’ve asked you to do and I am not going to run for sheriff again,’” Virts said during a recent interview. “He said, ‘You really need to think about running. You need to start going to social events.’”
While he had thought about being sheriff from time to time, Virts admitted he was surprised by Pisciotti’s decision.
“That was always a dream of mine, but I never thought I would have the opportunity. I thought Sheriff Pisciotti would keep going,” Virts said. “Truthfully, the only reason I’m sheriff today is because he didn’t want to be sheriff anymore. I probably would have retired when he did.”
More than a dozen years and three terms later as Wayne County’s top cop, Virts is capping off a 44-year career with the sheriff’s office. His retirement is effective today.
Early life
Other than a couple of years in college, Virts is a lifelong resident of the town of Rose.
“I’ve always considered myself an average guy from Rose who maybe worked a little harder than the average guy from Rose, and got some lucky breaks,” he said.
His father, Bob, was town judge from 1964-67 and town supervisor from 1968-73. Virts remembers those days well.
“My father held court in the foyer of our house,” Barry said with a smile. “I was about 8-11 years old at the time and would sit on a stool in our kitchen, which was separated by a vinyl partition, and listen to the cases. I was totally intrigued by it. Sometimes, a deputy or trooper would come to the house and say, ‘Hey, Bob, maybe we better do this one in the car.’ I remember thinking, ‘Oh, somebody is being naughty. It’s showtime.’”
During his time on the Board of Supervisors, Bob Virts served on the board’s public safety committee.
“The sheriff at that time was Jim Hurley ... who would stop at our house on occasion,” Virts said. “Me being a small boy, Jim was just a towering man and an imposing figure.”
Virts said his Uncle Raymond, known to all as Bud, was hired as a sheriff’s deputy in 1970.
“I can still see this vividly in my mind. My uncle pulled in with a red-and-white (patrol car). He gets out in his uniform and puts his Stetson hat on,” he said. “I just stood there in awe. I said to myself, ‘I know that is my Uncle Buddy, but something is different about Uncle Buddy right now.’ He had a commanding presence. I talked to him throughout high school about possibly going into law enforcement.”
Virts graduated in 1974 from North Rose-Wolcott High School, where he starred in soccer and baseball. He had planned to attend Mohawk Valley Community College.
“I chickened out,” he said. “Honestly, I didn’t think I was smart enough to go to college.”
Virts worked for a year at Garlock in Palmyra, where the foreman, Miles Dewey of Shortsville, gave him some advice.
“He was a great boss, but one day he said, ‘Kid, what are you doing here?’” Virts recalled. “He said ‘Man, you need to get out of here and do something with your life.’”
Virts went to Erie Community College, where he earned an associate degree and captained the soccer team. He planned on playing baseball as well but was sidelined by an arm injury.
Virts hoped to get a bachelor’s degree from SUNY Geneseo in the late 1970s, but a recession made money tight — and he got a call from Wayne County’s sheriff at the time, Paul Bjork.
“Sheriff Bjork called me in for an interview, and then a second interview that was on my 21st birthday: June 7,” he said. “I started on June 10, and the rest is history.”
WCSO years
Virts began his career as a corrections officer at the county jail in 1977. He became a road patrol deputy a year later.
“The first year as a CO probably set the stage for my career,” he recalled. “It gave me the ability, the expertise and knowledge to deal with people in a very controlled atmosphere, and how to converse with people. When I went out on the road the next year, I already knew some of these people. I had street credibility, and they knew I would be honest with them.”
Pisciotti, who was elected sheriff in the early 1980s, promoted Virts to road patrol sergeant in 1985.
“My years as a deputy were fabulous ... although I never wanted to work my home area. I always liked to work Ontario, Williamson, Sodus,” he said. “I truly enjoyed the sergeant’s job, mentoring new deputies.”
Pisciotti promoted Virts to criminal investigator in 1988, and a short time later one case changed his life.
“On Memorial Day, we get a call from CPS (Child Protective Services). Myself and another investigator, Ray Pulver, who is now deceased, ended up going to a Rochester hospital ... where we see this little 2-year-old girl. I still get very emotional about this,” Virts said, pausing for close to a minute before continuing. “This little girl was beaten to a pulp. She literally had a tube coming out every orifice in her body. At that time my youngest daughter was about the same age. I had to excuse myself and leave the room. Ray took the pictures.
“I felt powerless. There was a gentleman in the waiting room. He asked me if I was OK. I said ‘Sure.’ We struck up a conversation, and by the time they came out of the room with the little girl, I had a confession from the guy. He ended up going away for 3-9 (years). I couldn’t understand how someone could do that to a child.”
Virts added that the case came during a bad time in his marriage.
“My marriage was failing, probably the first failure in my life. I was just not a happy person,” he said. “She was a wonderful person. I just wasn’t in love with her.”
It was around that time that Virts began working closely with another sheriff’s office investigator, Rick House, who would have a 35-year career with the department before being appointed county administrator in 2015.
“For about a 10-year period, Rick and I did unbelievable work with the DSS child protective unit ... with children who were assaulted or sexually abused,” he said. “That investigation really changed my life, personally and professionally. I realized there is more to this job than writing tickets and arresting people. That is when I really went on a crusade for victims.”
“Barry has been my friend, mentor and coach for all those years,” House said. “Every time Barry moved up in the ranks, I would move up behind him into the position he vacated. He never stopped coaching and mentoring. He and I worked closely through some of the worst situations imaginable and pushed each other through those difficult times. I think we both became much better for it.”
Pisciotti promoted Virts to lieutenant in charge of criminal investigations in 1993. By that time, Virts — he had two daughters from his first marriage — had married his current wife, Sandy.
“She had four children of her own,” he said, before adding with a laugh, “We are sort of a generic, cheap ‘Brady Bunch,’ I guess.”
Virts said while he enjoyed the supervisory role in criminal investigations, he took a career gamble in 1999 when he approached Pisciotti about running the jail. He was interested, in part, because of his stepson’s legal troubles due to drugs.
“My stepson is now in federal prison. I don’t hide that and was very open about it when I ran for sheriff in 2009,” he said. “Sandy worked for Head Start, retiring after 35 years and director for several years. She knew about the poverty challenges in the county.
“Lieutenant of criminal investigations, truthfully, is probably the best job in the sheriff’s office,” Virts added. “The person running the jail retired, and Sheriff Pisciotti said flippantly, ‘I ought to put you in charge.’ “
At the time, Virts said he dismissed the comment but later had a change of heart.
“I went home that night and talked to my wife,” he said. “I said, ‘Sandy, we are struggling like hell with Joey ... the mental health issues ... the drug issues. We know how the system works ... but there are people who have no knowledge of the system whatsoever. How lost are they?’ I thought about it for a couple of weeks, then went to Sheriff Pisciotti and said, ‘Hey, look, I will run the jail for you.’ “
Virts came up with a plan to generate more programs for jail inmates, including education, mental health counseling, anger management, and substance abuse help. He also mentored his corrections officers on how to treat the inmates and their families.
“I told the COs all the time, ‘The families that come to visit their loved ones did nothing wrong. They don’t agree with what their loved ones did. Let’s not treat them like a criminal,’ “ he said. “I always said while the inmates came in the back door, if we didn’t send them out the front door a little better, we were not doing our jobs. They are a fabric of our community, just like everyone else. That was very rewarding work.”
“When he was in charge of the correctional facility, he was always looking for programs to enhance the educational services for inmates, medical service, etc.,” Pisciotti said. “He would come to me with ideas, and we would weigh them out. Any tasks I gave him, he completed.”
Running for sheriff
While his recollections of events leading to Virts running for sheriff differ slightly from those of his successor, Pisciotti — who was sheriff for more than 25 years and spent more than 40 years in the department — believed Virts would be a good candidate.
“The department was ready for changes, and we had people that had come up through the ranks that I felt had the same goals I did for the department,” Pisciotti said. “When Barry came to me, I thought he would be an ideal candidate. He was very motivated and had great ideas for programs, not only to enhance the department, but he was a ‘people person,’ and I thought he would do a good job for the county.
“He had a vast understanding of the inner workings of the department,” Pisciotti continued. “It takes a unique person to be the sheriff of a county, because you are dealing with negatives every day. It’s hard to retain people and keep them in the department. He and I used to talk about stuff like that. He had a good head on his shoulders and some good solutions to helping with those kind of problems.”
Virts won a three-way race for sheriff in 2009, but his first weeks and months on the job were rocky.
“Things weren’t that cozy,” Virts admitted. “We had big WayneNET (Narcotics Enforcement Team) issues. The sheriff’s office was not involved in WayneNET, and I was able to resolve that with (Lyons police chiefs) Mike Donalty and Dick Bogan. We really didn’t help the local police departments with their activities. That was a tough sell to some of our deputies here ... but village taxpayers are also town and county taxpayers.”
Virts ran unopposed for sheriff in 2013 and ’17. While he declined to discuss specific cases, he said the job took up “every waking minute of my life.”
“In 2018, we had a Guatemalan mother who died in a (Sodus) homicide. We had that all taken care of, and my wife I went to Myrtle Beach,” he said. “We got to the hotel, then I heard there was a double homicide in Sodus. I slept six hours and drove all the way back. My wife never complained.
“There is no way I can be in Myrtle Beach playing golf when I have two people dead up here and families suffering greatly.”
Nicknames and retirement
Those who know Virts best bring up two nicknames — “By the Book Barry” and “Bow Tie Barry.” Virts started wearing the latter several years ago for special functions — when he is not in uniform.
“There are several reasons he is fondly referred to, by his peers, as ‘By the Book Barry.’ Our retiring sheriff expects no less from himself than he does from every one of us that he shared his career with,” Sheriff-elect Rob Milby said. “He has served the citizens of Wayne County with integrity, pride, and the highest level of professionalism.”
“The rules aren’t just for the people out there, the general public. The rules are for us too,” Virts said. “If we expect the people in our community to follow them, we need to follow them.
“I love cops. I love people in law enforcement. I despise police officers who expect everybody else to follow the rules, but they don’t.”
Virts announced in September 2020 he was not going to run for a fourth term. He and his wife plan on wintering near Tampa, Fla.
“My schedule was always full as sheriff. There were days when I would get here at 7 a.m. and not get home until 10 p.m., including meetings and weekend functions,” he said. “My family are the ones who really suffered, and I am excited about seeing them more. Sandy knew the sheriff’s office came first, and I wouldn’t have been able to do this job without her support. It’s time to reward Sandy. Her ambition in retirement is simple — she wants to wear flip-flops 365 days a year, and I am going to make that happen.”
Virts, now 64, said one reason he announced his retirement early was to give veteran sheriff’s office personnel plenty of advance notice.
“I go back to when Sheriff Pisciotti talked to me. I still enjoy the work, but if I ran for another term or two, guys like Sheriff-elect Milby, Joe Croft, Matt Ryndock … some of the senior people with experience would have retired,” he said. “It may have been good for me to be sheriff for another 4-8 years, but if I did we were going to have a very young staff.
“I love the sheriff’s office more than I love being sheriff. I hope the office is better next year than it is this year.”
Virts credited many people for his long career.
“Sheriff Paul Bjork hired me and gave me a start. I can never thank him enough for that,” he said. “I can’t thank Sheriff Pisciotti enough. He promoted me through the ranks. Steve Sirkin (a former county district attorney and judge) was an FBI agent for several years. He showed me so much about interviews and interrogations. Rick House was my undersheriff for six years, and Jeff Fosdick was undersheriff during my second six years.
“I always tried to do the absolute best I could do with the skills I had, and I wanted to help people around me to get the best out of them. This has been an absolute fabulous career for me. I always tried to do the fair thing and the right thing.”