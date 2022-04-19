WATERLOO — The retrial of a Seneca Falls man accused of raping a minor began with jury selection Monday in Seneca County Court.
Bryndyn Neel, 32, faces felony charges of predatory sexual assault against a child, rape, and unlawful imprisonment. The sexual assault charge is a class A felony punishable by up to life in prison. Neel also faces misdemeanor charges of reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child.
He was arrested by Seneca Falls police in February 2021 following an investigation that began the month before. Police said Neel had forcible, non-consensual sex with a female younger than 17.
Neel’s first trial was in February; it ended in a mistrial. First Assistant District Attorney Dave Mashewske, who is prosecuting the case, said there was a “legal conflict” between Neel and his attorney, Andrew Tabashneck, between closing arguments and the jury receiving instructions from county Judge Barry Porsch. Mashewske declined to be more specific.
Porsch later assigned area attorney Rome Canzano to represent Neel.