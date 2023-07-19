SENECA FALLS — The Seneca Falls Convention Days Committee will present its 2023 Community Service Award to the Rev. Leah Ntuala during a ceremony from 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Seneca Falls Heritage & Tourism Center.
The public is invited. Light refreshments will be served.
Ntuala is the first female pastor of the First Presbyterian Church of Seneca Falls, a position she has held since January 2011. The historic Cayuga Street church was the location of Alice Paul’s first call for an Equal Rights Amendment to the Constitution. This year marks the 100th anniversary of Paul’s introduction of the ERA in 1923, and the church will be the location of presentations and discussions about the ERA throughout Convention Days weekend Friday through Sunday.
Ntuala currently serves as a member of the Parent Teacher Organization and is on the town’s Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee and the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee of the Seneca Falls school district. She has chaired the Summer Backpack Program and was president of the House of Concern board of directors.
Prior to coming to Seneca Falls, she worked as a public health volunteer in the Peace Corps in 2004-05, leading workshops on HIV/AIDS, health and hygiene, and water sanitation. She led a famine relief effort and chaired the Peace Corps Diversity and Peer Support group in Kenya, where she met her husband, Simon. She also led the training in the development of a diversity and peer support group in Tanzania.
Ntuala was a member of the Commission on the Status of Women at the United Nations in 2015.