SENECA FALLS — It’s been eight years since the town updated property assessments on its 4,009 parcels.
The Town Board authorized a revaluation in 2022-23, paying Emminger, Newton, Pigeon & Magyar of Tonawanda $200,000 for the work. That process has established a tentative assessed value of town properties of $953.2 million, up from the previous roll of $607.3 million. The $603.7 million figure reflects about 77% of full market value.
Town officials said having assessments close to full market value will reduce the tax rates per $1,000 of assessed value paid for town, county and school district taxes, with a goal of stable annual property tax bills.
Property owners have received notice of their new, higher assessments.
Town Assessor Deborah Von Wald said the tentative assessment roll for 2023 can be viewed at the assessor’s office in the Ovid Street municipal building, or by visiting www.co.seneca.ny.us.
Property owners with questions about their new assessments can talk to Von Wald or other assessors by making an appointment by calling 315-568-9700. They will be available May 4, 9, 11 and 13 at the assessor’s office. Property owners can present evidence at that time to support a claim for a lower assessment.
The town’s Board of Assessment Review will meet from 4-8 p.m. May 23 at the Municipal Building to hear and consider grievances about assessments. A document explaining the procedure for contesting an assessment is available at the assessor’s office and from the web page https://senecafalls.com/gov/boards/board-of-assessment-review/
The final assessment roll will be set July 1 with 2023-24 school taxes the first tax bill to be impacted.
The town has 3,680 residential parcels, 239 commercial parcels, 67 agricultural parcels, and 23 industrial parcels.