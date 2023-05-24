WATERLOO — In 2016, the village formed an Image, Identity and Public Spaces Committee to improve signage and add bicycle racks in the downtown area. Then headed by James Reynolds, the committee was temporary and its members knew it would evolve into a new group with a broader vision.
In the fall of 2021, Gridley Inn co-owner Stephanie Krzysik joined Village Board member Josh Mull and Waterloo Library & Historical Society director Cyndi Park-Sheils to begin the transformation of the panel to one that would concentrate more on the village’s identity and image and less on public spaces.
“We knew that there were more opportunities for programs other than the Celebrate Commemorate Memorial Day events to bring more visitors to discover the many historical sites in Waterloo,” Krzysik said.
In the summer of 2022, there was a “mildly successful” food truck event on Main Street, after which Krzysik began to recruit new people to help with advancement of the downtown business district.
In September 2022, Sarah Sutherland and Corrine Tilton joined the committee. A short time later, Village Board members Gina Suffredini and Lee Boise joined — and all agreed on the new name of the Revitalization of Waterloo Committee.
“Our mission statement is to initiate new programs to attract visitors from near and far, showing that Waterloo is a happening place that will stimulate potential businesses to occupy vacant storefronts downtown,” Krzysik said.
The committee has registered as a non-profit organization. It has obtained insurance to cover its sponsored evens and mailed fliers to the community with information on programs.
The committee has planned four events this year:
• A village-wide garage sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 10.
• A food truck rodeo and car cruise and show behind MoJo’s Bar from 4-8 p.m. June 12.
• A cornhole tournament at the Seneca County Fairgrounds on Swift Street from noon until finished July 15. All proceeds from this competition will benefit the Waterloo Volunteer Fire Department.
• A Zombie 5K run and walk in LaFayette Park from 4-6 p.m. Oct. 28. That will benefit the Beverly Animal Shelter and Boy Scout Troop 74.