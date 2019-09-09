BARRINGTON — Norm Robinson has fond memories of motorcycle races on his family’s Pre-Emption Road farm in the 1970s.
So last year, on a whim, he invited some of his old friends and local racers over for what he called a “free party” that included some motocross races. This year he decided to do it again, but on a larger scale, to raise money for one of his favorite local charities.
On Aug. 25, about 150 people turned out to watch close to 30 motorcyclists — including kids — race and do exhibitions for a small donation.
With donations — including a recent $500 check — still rolling in, Robinson has raised more than $2,500 for Milly’s Pantry in Penn Yan, which helps thousands of children in Yates County through its Weekend Backpack program and Christmas for the Needy.
“This land has been in my family since 1968, and my parents used to love to watch motorcycles race here,” Robinson said. “I did this to sort of honor them and raise money for a good cause.”
The event was a reunion of old motorcycle racers and also brought in younger competitors from other parts of New York, Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The winner in the men’s division was Craig Lane of Dundee, who owns Lane’s Yamaha near Watkins Glen.
Placing second in the men’s division was Paul Austin of Rochester, and third was Brian Austin of Rochester. The top three in the youth division were Mason Higley of Towanda, Pa., Jayden Thompson of LeRoy, and Jack Veldhuren of LeRoy.
The $10 donation fee also included a barbecue provided by the Eagle Hotel in Himrod, which is owned by Robinson’s partner, Brenda Warne. Robinson noted that many people contributed more than $10, and some much more, and the Dundee Ambulance Corps — which had people on hand for the event — also received a donation.
“This means so much to me. We had great weather and I made some homemade trophies,” Robinson said. “A lot of the guys who came are friends of mine and I have a lot of respect for them. We had a great time.”
Several representatives from Milly’s Pantry were also in attendance on spoke at the event.
“Norm has been donating to Milly’s Pantry for a few years now,” said Becky Devine, the organization’s manager. “The support at this event was unbelievable. It’s amazing that a community came together for this event.”
Robinson said while there may be another event next year, he doesn’t want it to get too big.
“Really, we just want to have a good time, not turn it into some huge thing,” he said. “There is no better charity around here than Milly’s Pantry.”