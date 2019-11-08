LYONS — The Wayne County farmworker who killed his girlfriend and her 14-month-old son has been sentenced to two decades behind bars.
And, Alberto Reyes, 27, likely will be getting more time added for charges related to illegal immigration charges.
According to Wayne County District Attorney Mike Calarco, Judge John Nesbitt sentenced Reyes Thursday to 20 years in prison followed by five years’ parole. Reyes pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter earlier this year.
“Mr. Reyes made no statement nor showed any emotion or remorse during sentencing,” Calarco said in a press release, noting that Reyes previously waived his right to appeal.
Reyes admitted killing 18-year-old Selena Hidalgo-Calderon and her 14-month-old son, Owen Hidalgo-Calderon. Their bodies were found on a Joy Road farm in Sodus.
Reyes was arrested after a six-month investigation and search by the sheriff’s office that began in May 2018, when Selena and Owen were reported missing. Selena’s remains were found later that month in a shallow grave. Owen’s remains were found in October in another shallow grave.
Reyes initially claimed he did not kill Selena, but buried her body after he found her dead. He also denied killing Owen, but was later charged with murder in both deaths after the case was presented to a grand jury.
In addition, Reyes — he is also known as Everado Donoteo-Reyes and Alberto Ebardo Gutierre-Reyes — has pleaded guilty to federal immigration charges. Those charges carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.
Federal officials said Reyes was arrested in Louisiana in 2016 and deported back to his native Mexico, then illegally entered the U.S. the following year (in Texas) and was deported again, only to re-enter the country last year. He ended up in Sodus after his last illegal entry.
Reyes is scheduled to be sentenced on the federal charges Dec. 16.
“Mr. Reyes is a simple farmworker from Mexico who came to this country hoping to make a better life for himself and his family,” said Wayne County Public Defender Andy Correia, who represented Reyes on the manslaughter charges. “I expect he will serve his time peacefully and productively until he is eventually sent back to Mexico as a much older man than he is today.”