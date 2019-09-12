LYONS — Wayne County District Attorney Mike Calarco and Sheriff Barry Virts announced Thursday that Alberto Ebarado Gutierre-Reyes, also known as Alberto Reyes, had pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree manslaughter in the deaths of 18-year-old Selena Hidalgo-Calderon and her 14-month-old son, Owen Hidalgo-Caldero.
He was scheduled to go on trial next week.
Reyes, 26, was arrested after a six-month investigation and search that began last May when Selena and Owen went missing. Selena’s remains were found later that month in a shallow grave, and Reyes was charged with tampering with physical evidence but not causing her death.
Reyes told investigators he moved her body but did not kill her.
After numerous searches, Owen’s remains were found in October. Police believe Reyes buried Owen in a shallow grave as well.
Reyes was later charged with murder in both deaths after the case was presented to a Wayne County grand jury.