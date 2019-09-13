LYONS — Closure is not a term Wayne County District Attorney Mike Calarco and Sheriff Barry Virts would use to describe the guilty plea Wednesday by Alberto Reyes to two counts of first-degree manslaughter in the 2018 deaths of 18-year-old Selena Hidalgo-Calderon and her 14-month-old son, Owen Hidalgo-Caldero.
Reyes — originally charged with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of tampering with physical evidence — entered the plea Wednesday, ahead of a trial set to start Monday.
Calarco said that as part of the plea, Reyes “admitted to causing their deaths.”
Reyes is expected to be sentenced to 20 years in state prison, along with five years’ post-release supervision when he comes before Wayne County Court Judge John Nesbitt on Nov. 7.
“It’s very difficult to know what closure means” when it comes to a crime victim’s family, Calarco said at a news conference Thursday morning at the Wayne County Public Safety Building, where the plea was announced.
Virts, who also attended the news conference, sees no solace in the plea either, noting that while Reyes will spend 20 years in prison for the crimes he committed, neither Selena or Owen will celebrate another birthday.
“Two people lost their lives,” he said. “They’re not going to get their lives back. … The family has to live with this every day for the rest of their lives.”
Calarco said his office extended the plea offer while preparing for trial. Reyes accepted it Wednesday.
“We had numerous discussions with the family and law enforcement (on) the strengths and weaknesses of the case as we normally would do,” he said.
It was ultimately decided that they “did not want the family to go through the emotional turmoil of a trial,” said Calarco.
Wayne County Public Defender Andy Correia said by email Thursday that “given all of the circumstances and risks involved in this case, Mr. Reyes opted to give up his right to a trial. He accepted the district attorney’s offer of reduced charges and a negotiated sentence. It is my hope that he is released from incarceration at the earliest opportunity to return to his family in Mexico.”
Selena and her son Owen went missing on a Joy Road farm in Sodus last May.
Her remains eventually were found later that month in a shallow grave, while Owen’s remains were not found until October. Police believe Reyes buried Owen in a shallow grave as well.
Virts said the search was intense.
“It’s probably the largest search I’ve ever been involved with as sheriff,” he said, noting that from May 23 to June 3, 1,111 people assisted in the searches — everyone from police to firefighters.
Reyes, an undocumented immigrant and former farmworker, as was Selena, is also up on federal charges of possession of a counterfeit Social Security card and alien registration card and illegal re-entry after deportation. The charges each carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.
He was deported back to Mexico in both 2016 and 2017, said Virts, who did not know when he returned to the United States. Authorities’ first contact with him upon his return to the U.S. was during the search for Selena and Owen.
Calarco said Reyes will serve his time in state prison before facing possible punishment in federal court.