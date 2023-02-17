Rochester Gas and Electric will begin installing smart electric meters in parts of Wayne County in March in a plan to modernize the metering systems for both RG&E and its company partner, New York State Electric & Gas, in its service areas throughout the state.
RG&E said about 26,000 customers in Wayne and Cayuga counties that are included in the utility’s Sodus service zone will get the meters. The project will reduce estimated billing, RG&E said.
RG&E is hosting two informational open houses for residents in the coming weeks.
“The open houses will provide residents, business owners and municipal officials information about the upcoming installations, including the scope of work, timeline and customer benefits,” said Alexis Arnold, a spokesperson for Avangrid, the parent company of the local utilities.
The open houses:
• Tuesday, Feb. 21, 5-7 p.m., Sodus Community Library, 17 Maple Ave.
• Thursday, March 2, 5-7 p.m., Leavenworth Middle School, 5751 New Hartford St., Wolcott.
The utilities said smart meters allow two-way, wireless communication between the meter and the utilities’ systems, meaning they transmit usage and meter status data to the companies automatically. That means bill estimates will largely go away. Currently, NYSEG and RG&E estimate every other month.
Avangrid said the technology also will mean faster responses during outages and allow them to pinpoint who is without power.
The meter installations will be done by the utilities or a contractor weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and some Saturdays. Wireless components that transmit the information have already been installed on NYSEG and RG&E utility poles.
Customers can opt out of the electric meters, but those that do will be charged monthly meter-reading fees of $13.37 for NYSEG and $11.56 for RG&E. Additionally, if companies are unable to gain access to install the smart meters after several visits, phone calls and mailings to homes and businesses, they automatically will be enrolled in the opt-out program, the utilities said.