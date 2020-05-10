BINGHAMTON — Rochester Gas & Electric, an AVANGRID company, is urging customers to be vigilant of scammers posing as representatives of the energy companies.
RG&E has recently received reports of customers getting calls from people who claim to be employees or consultants of the companies. Customers are urged to never give out personal or account information to unsolicited callers.
Customers have also reported calls threatening to cut service unless an immediate payment is made over the phone. Company officials said this is a sure sign of a scam.
Customers uncertain about whether a call is genuine or has questions about the status of their account are encouraged to call the phone number provided on their bill.
RG&E officials said the company has temporarily suspended disconnections related to non-payment during the COVID-19 crisis. Also, as part of the company's COVID-19 response, RG&E employees are not entering customer homes or going door-to-door for non-emergency work.
The company also offered customers some additional tips:
• RG&E accepts a variety of payment methods, and customer care representatives will work with customers to help them pay down outstanding balances and maintain service. The company will never demand customers to purchase debit cards such as Green Dot cards to make payments.
• If unsure of the identity of the caller, ask for the last five digits of the account. If they do not have this information, hang up and alert local authorities. Never give out personal or account information to a caller.
• RG&E employees and contractors carry company-issued photo ID with a unique employee number. Ask for ID before providing personal or account information or granting access to your property. If you are not certain, call to confirm using the number on your bill or the company’s website.
• Be suspicious of unexpected emails from RG&E, especially if you’re not an eBill customer, and think twice before hitting online links. If you’re not certain, you can make credit card payments, check balances and find other information at rge.com.
When making a payment by phone, always use company phone numbers. RG&E customers can call (800) 295-7323.