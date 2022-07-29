ROMULUS — A 27-year veteran of the Seneca County sheriff’s office has joined the race for the department’s top job.
Mike Rhinehart, who retired as a sergeant in 2019 and is now serving on the county Board of Supervisors, announced his candidacy in a news release Thursday.
Sheriff Tim Luce said earlier this month he will not seek reelection in November 2023, the last year of his current term. Undersheriff John Cleere also said he will be retiring at the end of next year.
“It is with distinct honor that I officially announce my candidacy for Seneca County sheriff in the 2023 election,” Rhinehart said in the release. “Following the (upcoming) retirement of two respected leaders, Sheriff Luce and Undersheriff Cleere, I feel there is no greater time than now to run for office.”
Rhinehart began his career in the sheriff’s office in 1992 as a corrections officer. He became a road patrol deputy and was promoted to investigator before ending his career as a sergeant in the K-9 unit.
During his time with the sheriff’s office, Rhinehart — he was a supervisor for 18 years — was leader of the underwater recovery team, a member of the county E911 advisory board, and a fire investigator. He was an instructor at the Finger Lakes Law Enforcement Academy, achieving his master instructor certification along with several other specialty certifications.
Rhinehart was elected to the Board of Supervisors last year as an at-large member from Seneca Falls. He was appointed chairman of the board’s public safety committee, which Rhinehart said expanded his experience in managing budgets and personnel matters, as well as contract negotiations.
“I feel that my experience during my tenure with the sheriff’s office and with the Board of Supervisors has uniquely qualified me to be the sheriff of this great county,” he said.
A 1989 Mynderse Academy graduate, Rhinehart earned an associate’s degree in criminal justice from Herkimer Community College in 1991. He and his wife raised their two children, Riley and William, in Seneca Falls.
In the community, Rhinehart has been a member of the county fire service for 35 years. He’s also a member of the Seneca Falls Elks Club, SMS, Seneca Falls Fire Department, and Waterloo Rifle and Pistol Club.
Rhinehart plans to run as a Republican candidate.
Shortly after Luce and Cleere announced their plans to retire, sheriff’s office Lt. Tim Thompson announced his candidacy.
“As the campaign progresses, I look forward to going door-to-door and hearing from residents on important matters that they feel are critical to our sheriff’s office, and how I can be the most effective leader in the next term as Seneca County sheriff,” he said.