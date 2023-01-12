ROMULUS — What was a three-man race to become Seneca County’s next sheriff is down to two candidates.
Mike Rhinehart, a 27-year veteran of the sheriff’s office who retired as a sergeant in 2019 and is now on the county Board of Supervisors, confirmed Wednesday he has dropped out of the race.
That leaves two fellow Republicans, sheriff’s Lt. Tim Thompson and former Border City Fire Chief John Morabito, the latter who worked in the sheriff’s office for 40 years and retired as a deputy in 2014.
“I have decided not to run for sheriff but will seek reelection to the county board,” Rhinehart wrote in an email to the Times. “At this time I have not endorsed either of the remaining candidates. With just recently withdrawing myself I have not thought about any future endorsement.”
Rhinehart announced last July he was running to succeed Sheriff Tim Luce. Luce will not seek reelection in November, the last year of his current term. Luce is in his eighth year as sheriff.
Rhinehart began his career in the sheriff’s office in 1992 as a corrections officer. He became a road patrol deputy and was promoted to investigator before ending his career as a sergeant in the K-9 unit.
Rhinehart was elected to the Board of Supervisors in 2021 as an at-large member from Seneca Falls.
The Times emailed Thompson and Morabito about Rhinehart’s decision. Morabito did not respond.
“I have the utmost respect for Mike and worked with him for many years at the sheriff’s office,” Thompson said. “He has served this community in a variety of roles over the years and should be commended. I hope to continue a strong working relationship with him if I am successful in the election for Seneca County sheriff.”