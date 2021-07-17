ROCHESTER — Rochester RHIO has named John Sheehan as the organization’s next chief executive officer and president, effective Aug. 1.
He succeeds Jill Eisenstein, who announced her intention to retire from the RHIO earlier this year.
Sheehan brings more than 20 years of experience leading health systems and community-based organizations through constantly evolving care models. He most recently was the principal lead consultant for All Tier Health Care Consulting in St. Petersburg, Fla. Prior to that, he served as president and chief executive officer of Toledo, Ohio-based Harbor, one of the largest behavioral health providers in the Midwest, and as chief executive officer for its Lighthouse Tele-health subsidiary.
Sheehan, who was born in Rochester and spent part of his childhood in New York’s Southern Tier, is relocating to Rochester next month and will enter into a multi-week transition period with Eisenstein. After that, Eisenstein will consult with healthcare and community organizations selectively, on an independent basis.