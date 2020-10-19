FARMINGTON — Motorists beware.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was conducted Friday to mark the opening of a new roundabout at the intersection of County Road 28 and Shortsville Road in Farmington.
The project converted a two-way stop intersection into a four-legged roundabout to promote safer travel.
According to the Federal Highway Administration, converting a rural, two-way stop intersection to a roundabout can reduce the total number of crashes by up to 72 percent. Four-legged roundabouts also are said to reduce the number of potential conflict points from 32 to 8 in comparison to a conventional four-stop intersection.