When Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a law allowing adoptees 18 or older, or their direct-line descendants, to receive certified copies of their original or pre-adoption birth certificates, Steve Barnhoorn, a local advocate for the legislation, didn’t waste any time.
“When I received the news the governor signed the bill into law, with an anticipated initial application date of Jan. 15, 2020, I prepared in advance by getting all the required documents establishing my lineage and identity together,” the Richmond resident said by email last week. “With at least 30 years of genealogical research under my belt, it was a piece of cake. I have always been captured by the romance of history.”
On Jan. 17, Cuomo announced that more than 3,600 people outside of New York City had filed applications since Jan. 15 for the certificates. Adoptees born in New York City must apply through the city’s Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, as the state does not maintain those records.
“Adoptees have every right to the same birth records as everyone else, and the new law we enacted is making that a reality for the first time,” Cuomo said in the announcement. “The significant interest we’ve seen in just the first 48 hours of the new law being in effect underscores how valuable this policy change is for New Yorkers, and I’m proud we were able to help correct this inequity.”
Barnhoorn, a longtime member of the Richmond Town Board and also deputy supervisor, agrees.
“Everyone has the right to know their own family and medical history,” he said in a Facebook post provided to The Finger Lakes Times. “It not only impacts adult adoptees but their descendants as well. Giving adult adoptees access to their original birth certificates is as American as Apple Pie.”
In a Jan. 17 post Barnhoorn reflected on filling out the state application for his mother’s birth record.
Today was a special day. Out in today’s mail, I sent my request to obtain my late mother’s original long-form birth certificate. For many, this might seem like nothing or not a huge deal. For her, for me, and her posterity, it does hold special meaning. It marks a milestone for adult adoptees to obtain what was rightly theirs the day they were born: their identity. Who they are? The knowledge of their family history. The gateway to opening new doors of new knowledge, both in historic and medical terms. My late mother Rebecca Barnhoorn (along with countless souls who are still with us or have departed us) who were adopted out at birth (or shortly thereafter), now can claim what rightly belongs to them: their original birth certificate. Though I already know my family history on both sides of the family and on both sides of the Atlantic, I extend my heartfelt best wishes to those adult adoptees and their descendants who are about to embark on their journey of self-discovery. May it bring the peace and grace you so richly deserve.
Barnhoorn’s support for the adoptions record law goes back decades, when he went on a quest to learn about his family history.
“In 1937, my uncle was born in Buffalo,” he said by email. “Two years later, my mother was born in Bath. Shortly after their births, both infants were given up for adoption. At birth, my uncle was born as Paul Douglas Wilson, and his name was legally changed to Paul Douglas Watkins. History repeated itself in 1939: My mother was born as Laura Jane Wilson, and her name was changed to Rebecca Yvonne Wilcox. Both were the children of Orin and Helen Jane (Williams) Wilson. My uncle and my mom grew up in separate localities, not knowing of each other’s existence.”
Barnhoorn noted that after 50 years apart, his mother and her brother were reunited in 1990, “as siblings due to my persistent genealogical research. No thanks to New York State, bringing them together as siblings was a true labor of love. I rank that as one of my greatest personal accomplishments in my life.”
A change in the adoption-records law was long overdue, said Barnhoorn, and could have life-saving implications.
“For example, in the fall of 2012, my mom almost passed away,” he said. “Fortunately, from my genealogical research, I shared the medical history with doctors and nurses taking care of my mom. Having the knowledge of the medical histories of my grandparents was helpful.”
Barnhoorn said the “intent of the Depression-era legislation was outdated and lacked rationality with today’s realities. With advances in medicine and DNA technology, the law has become a moot point.”
Barnhoorn noted that he has discussed the adoption issue with Karolyn Grimes, who portrayed Zuzu in the Christmas classic “It’s a Wonderful Life.” Grimes was adopted at 15 by her “oppressive” aunt after her parents died, Barnhoorn said.
Grimes, whom Barnhoorn visits with each December during Seneca Falls’ “Wonderful Life” celebration, commented on his Facebook post on applying for his mother’s birth certificate.
“Well said, and you have helped many people,” she wrote.
Barnhoorn said he purchased two copies of the birth certificates: one for the files, and the second to be framed as a “sentimental trophy.” He said it “will be mounted on the wall, next to the picture of my mom and me at the Steuben County Fair in 2012.”