SENECA FALLS — Just in time for the holidays, people can buy a new, limited-edition ornament to celebrate the “Ripples of Change” sculpture recently unveiled here.
The ornaments are being sold by the Seneca Falls Development Corp. They feature an inset silhouette of the four activists honored in the sculpture: Laura Cornelius Kellogg, Harriet Tubman, Martha Coffin Wright and Sojourner Truth.
Designed by SFDC Director Greg Zellers and made in the United States, the ornament also is inset with a representation of the circles, or ripples, on which the statues sit.
“The SFDC worked tirelessly over the past 18 months to help bring ‘Ripples of Change’ to Seneca Falls in collaboration with the artist (Jane DeDecker), the 2020 Centennial Commission, the town and many others,” Zellers said, “and this ornament is a great way to commemorate what was such a rewarding and beneficial project.”
“The 2021 ‘Ripples of Change’ and 2020 19th Amendment centennial ornaments not only help commemorate and embrace our town’s history, they also support ongoing programs and efforts to share the stories of those who helped make Seneca Falls the Birthplace of Women’s Rights,” SFDC board Chairwoman Joell Murney-Karsten added.
A limited number of ornaments are available. They cost $21 and are pre-packaged in a gold or purple gift box.
This is the second ornament released by the SFDC to commemorate Seneca Falls’ legacy as it relates to women’s rights and women’s suffrage. The first ornament, released in 2020, features the “When Anthony Met Stanton” statue, marking the day when Amelia Bloomer introduced the famous women’s rights leaders in Seneca Falls. That statue, created by Geneva artist Ted Aub, is near the Cayuga-Seneca Canal on East Bayard Street.
Both ornaments can be purchased at http://ripplesofchange.live or at the National Women’s Hall of Fame, the Seneca Falls Visitors Center, The Copy Shop, WomenMade Products, Sherry’s Bear and Frame Shop, and CV Designs.
Also available on the “Ripples of Change” website: a recording of the recent dedication event and more about the statue, the artist and the women honored.