CANANDAIGUA — An Ontario County grand jury will hear the case of the Red Jacket High School student accused of having a loaded handgun in school.
District Attorney Jim Ritts said the 15-year-old male was charged earlier this month by the sheriff’s office with felony charges of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (loaded firearm) and possession of a firearm with intent to use against another on school grounds.
Ritts said a preliminary hearing was held April 8.
“Grand jury is the next step,” Ritts wrote in an email.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to the school shortly after 10 a.m. April 1. According to media reports, Principal Mark Bracy spoke to the armed student for more than two hours in Bracy’s office before disarming him.
Sheriff Phil Povero credited Bracy for averting tragedy by calming the student down. Bracy had secured the gun before deputies arrived.
The middle/high school was placed on lockdown and the student removed. Povero said Thursday the student is in a secure youth detention facility.