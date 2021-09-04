GENEVA — Robb Flowers, an integral part of the Hobart and William Smith Colleges administration since 2004, has resigned from his position as vice president for campus life, President Joyce Jacobsen said in a message to the HWS community.
“Robb has made this determination out of a desire to focus on his health and in consideration of his family,” Jacobsen said in the message.
Flowers was one of the more prominent faces at HWS and in the Geneva community, including his involvement in the effort to keep the campus open during the 2020-21 school year amid COVID-19. The effort involved continual testing of students, faculty and staff and other safety protocols.
Later, the Colleges hosted on-campus vaccine clinics.
“Robb has had an almost 20-year career at Hobart and William Smith, serving with commitment and compassion through some of the most pressing moments in the institution’s history,” Jacobsen said. “Robb’s leadership during the pandemic in particular was exceptional. Throughout Robb’s career in higher education — here, at Holy Cross and at Colgate — he has always put students first, helping to guide thousands of students through college. I thank him deeply for his service to Hobart and William Smith.”
B.B Barile, previously associate vice president and dean of students, has assumed Flowers’ position and also will continue as dean of students, Jacobsen said.
“I have every confidence in B.B.’s abilities and that they will provide a seamless transition,” Jacobsen said.
Barile has a doctorate of education in organizational leadership studies with a concentration in queer leadership from Northeastern. He holds a bachelor’s in English from Keuka College and a master’s in student affairs and diversity from Binghamton University.
Barile will oversee student activities, residential education, campus safety, sustainability, the Hubbs Health Center, the Counseling Center, alcohol and other drugs treatment and prevention, student conduct, international student support and WEOS. Barile also will coordinate the Colleges’ COVID-19 response.
“I trust that during this transition period, I can count on all members of our community to do everything possible to provide support for the entire Campus Life team,” Jacobsen said. “Please also join me in thanking Robb for his extraordinary service to the Colleges. He will be missed.”
The Colleges said it had no additional comment regarding Flowers’ resignation.
Flowers could not be reached for comment.