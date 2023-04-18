PENN YAN — The Penn Yan Rotary Club honored Grace Roberts as its Student of the Month for March.
Roberts was recognized April 11 at Knappers Canalside Pub & Music Café.
For many of the months in each school year, the club honors an outstanding Penn Yan student who demonstrates The Rotary Four Way Test, which values truth, fairness, and beneficial actions which build goodwill and friendships. Roberts’ Penn Yan Academy art teacher Jillian Volpe and her mother, Carrie Roberts joined her for her celebration lunch and presentation.
Volpe introduced Roberts to the club as a talented, hard-working, self-motivated, and dedicated student. Already a prize-winning artist, Grace is also admired by her peers for her thoughtfulness and caring as she offers practical support to other art students and serves as president for the Penn Yan Academy Art Club.
She showed her concern for our local community by participating in a fundraiser for the Keuka Housing Council, donating a painting and more than five of her ceramic bowls, which were inspired by the international Empty Bowls Project.
Roberts will graduate from Penn Yan Academy in June and plans to continue her studies at Alfred University.
The Penn Yan Rotary Club presented Roberts with a framed Penn Yan Rotary Club Student of the Month certificate and a $25 Longs’ Cards and Books gift card.
The Student of the Month program is sponsored by the Penn Yan Rotary Club and made possible with the support of Community Bank, Bank of the Finger Lakes, and Lyons National Bank.