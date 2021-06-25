GENEVA — The attorney for the woman who filed a discrimination complaint against the Geneva Housing Authority and some of its employees said she is disappointed with the conclusion there was no verifiable evidence supporting the claim.
Attorney Kari Talbott of Legal Assistance of Western New York’s Geneva office represented Melinda Robinson, a Section 8 housing voucher recipient who filed the complaint.
Talbott indicated that because the Authority conducted its own investigation — in addition to hiring its own external counsel — it came as no surprise the outcome was in favor of the GHA. She said Robinson has made complaints for years without any substantive response.
“And the announcement follows this unfortunate pattern,” Talbott said. “Ms. Robinson stands by her position that the Geneva Housing Authority has deep-seated racial biases which impact the operation of the Section 8 program and looks forward to a day when it makes meaningful changes to address them. Until it does, any promises about taking steps to improve the program ring hollow.”
Robinson’s complaint was investigated by Authority legal counsel Marty Eades initially; it turned up no evidence of discriminatory behavior. The Authority asked the Office of Fair Housing of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to conduct an investigation, but officials from the Buffalo office said the complaint was not filed in a timely manner and could not be investigated.
The GHA then hired the Boylan Code law firm of Rochester to investigate. The two attorneys assigned to do so concluded there was no verifiable evidence to support the complaints.
GHA officials previously issued a statement saying the full report would not be made public because it contained confidential information. The Authority, which reiterated that they take accusations of discriminatory behavior seriously, noted that Robinson declined to speak with investigators.
The employee cited by Robinson was placed on administrative leave and then retired.