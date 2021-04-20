GENEVA — Genevan Melinda Robinson said she filed numerous complaints of discrimination against a Geneva Housing Authority employee in recent years.
Despite that, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and its Office of Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity (FHEO) ruled that her complaints were not timely and will not be investigated.
Robinson and the housing authority are now awaiting a report from the Boylan Code law firm of Rochester on the complaints. That report is expected to be completed and discussed by the authority’s Board of Commissioners at today’s 1:30 p.m. meeting in Meeting Room B at authority offices. That discussion will be in executive session.
Last week, a HUD spokesperson issued this statement on the matter:
“HUD takes discrimination complaints very seriously. Federal fair housing complaints must be filed within one year of the alleged discrimination under the Fair Housing Act,” she said. “HUD’s New York Office of Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity reviewed the complaint regarding the Geneva Housing Authority and determined that the complaint was filed outside of the established time frame.”
Robinson says that she has filed complaints — in fact, numerous ones — within the correct time frame.
“I have filed numerous complaints and been ignored,” Robinson said in a recent email.
She also has saved emails of her official complaints with the federal agency. In fact, on Jan 31, 2019, she received a reply from HUD to one of her complaints.
“The information listed at the end off this email is the data you submitted. Your complaint of housing discrimination will be routed to the appropriate regional office for processing. Your complaint will be reviewed by a fair housing specialist to determine if it alleges acts that might violate the Fair Housing Act,” it states.
“The specialist will contact you for any additional information needed to complete this review. If your complaint involves a possible violation of the Fair Housing Act, the specialist will assist you in filing an official housing discrimination complaint,” it concludes.
Andy Tyman, housing authority executive director, said he doesn’t understand the HUD timeline.
“It must work like a statute of limitations clause,” he said in an email. “By closing the HUD portion of the case, it does not mean that we are in the clear. We need to complete our review.”
The authority first directed legal counsel Marty Eades to do an investigation of Robinson’s complaint last fall, as well as complaints from two other Section 8 housing assistance voucher recipients. The results of that have not been made public. The GHA then hired Boylan Code, specialists in fair housing law, to do an investigation.
The employee who was the subject of the complaints retired as of March 19.
The spokesperson for the FHEO said it will accept any new complaints and encourages people to file a complaint as soon as possible if they believe their rights have been violated, using the online complaint form or by calling 1-800-496-4292.