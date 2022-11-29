CANANDAIGUA — There is now a robot programmed to sort plastic waste at the Ontario County Landfill’s Materials Recovery Facility.
Members of the Board of Supervisors’ Planning & Environmental Quality committee were told Monday that Casella Waste Services of Ontario LLC, which operates the landfill and materials facility for the county, applied for and received a grant to pay for the robotic system.
“It has been received, installed and is working. I’ll try to get a video of the robot in action for the next meeting,” said Carla Jordan, the county’s Director of Sustainability and Solid Waste Management. “If it works well, they may expand and try to get robots to sort the other recyclable lines.”
Jordan told the panel it’s difficult to find people to provide the manual labor for the sorting.
Meanwhile, the committee approved resolutions that will go to the full board for final approval:
• One would authorize a contract for 2023 with New Jersey-based Trinity Consultants to provide monitoring services and review reports on the landfill, plus on-demand services as needed, at a cost of $11,000.
Casella employs its own engineers and outside consultants to address the numerous complex technical and regulatory compliance issues related to landfill construction and operation, but the county, on occasion, is required to review regular landfill reports, such as odor-control studies.
• The committee agreed to renew a contract with Causewave Community Partners of Rochester for on-demand consulting services related to the development of public outreach ad education programs needed for implementation of the county’s 10-year Solid Waste Management Plan. The contract would cover all of 2023 and can be extended for up to six months, if necessary. The cost is $40,000.
MORE LANDFILL — Landfill General Manager Brian Sanders reported that a new, 51-foot-tall methane flare has been installed and will be operational this week. The flare will burn off methane that cannot be accepted for use as fuel for the electricity-generating plant on the landfill site.
Sanders also said installation of a leachate collection tank, a first for the landfill, is ahead of schedule. And, he said Casella is looking to install fencing on the east side of the landfill that is 20 feet higher than existing fencing in an effort to prevent litter from blowing off-site.
Jordan updated the committee on pending changes in e-waste disposal regulations.
STRAWS — Jordan said work on a local law regarding the use of plastic straws in county restaurants will begin once the results of a survey of the county’s 275 food establishments is completed and the data analyzed.