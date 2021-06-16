ALBANY — COVID-19’s reign of terror — from public health to the economy — is coming closer to ending in New York, said Gov. Andrew Cuomo
With COVID-19 infection rates lower than anytime since the pandemic started in March 2020 and with vaccination rates hitting 70 percent of the adult population with at least one dose, Cuomo on Tuesday lifted most of the remaining restrictions for state businesses ranging from gyms and fitness centers to hair salons, barber shops and amusement centers.
That means requirements on social gathering limits, capacity restrictions, social distancing, cleaning and disinfection, health screening and contact information for tracing are now optional.
“We are very pleased with the governor’s announcement,” said Bob Duffy, president of the Rochester Chamber of Commerce and leader of the Finger Lakes Regional Control Room and Vaccination Hub in a press call Tuesday afternoon following Cuomo’s announcement.
Duffy said the lifting of restrictions is huge for a number of businesses, many of which were devastated by the lockdowns. As an example, he noted the good news for wedding venues — a big business in the Finger Lakes — which will no longer have to worry about capacity limits and any other COVID-19 protocols.
“It’s a big, big step in a return to normal life,” Duffy said.
He credits the state’s residents for getting to this moment.
“People have followed the rules for the most part,” he said, also expressing thanks to those who chose to get vaccinated, which health officials say is the reason the rates continue to plummet.
In the Finger Lakes, the infection rate dropped to .59 percent on Tuesday, while the overall state rate is .40. Cuomo said that’s the lowest infection rate of any state in the nation.
However, not all restrictions have been lifted — yet.
Unvaccinated individuals are responsible for wearing masks, in accordance with federal Centers for Disease Control guidance, Cuomo explained. And state restrictions remain in effect for large-scale indoor event venues of at least 5,000 capacity. However, said Cuomo, proof of vaccination can be used to eliminate social distancing and remove masks for fully vaccinated individuals. Unvaccinated or unknown vaccination status individuals over the age of 4 must continue to present proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test and wear masks within the venue. Cuomo noted that social distancing can be reduced or eliminated between tested attendees, allowing venues to reach 100 percent capacity.
Restrictions also still apply to pre-K to grade 12 schools, public transit, homeless shelters, correctional facilities, nursing homes and health care settings per CDC guidelines.
Duffy, the former lieutenant governor under Cuomo, is hopeful the state will soon give guidance on school protocols for the fall.
“I really hope they get clarity very soon” on school covid guidance, said Duffy.