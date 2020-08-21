A Rochester native and avid cyclist has undertaken a 334-mile ride from the Susan B. Anthony Birthplace in Adams, Mass., to her graveside in Mount Hope Cemetery in Rochester.
Nick Crossed’s journey includes a stop in Seneca Falls, the Birthplace of Women’s Rights, Aug. 25.
Crossed originally planned a trip from Colorado, where he first experienced the joy of riding mountain-style biking and racing, to Rochester, his hometown.
“COVID blew that plan apart,” he said. “I had to rethink my trip.”
He decided that a shorter trip focusing on the Northeast would be safer.
With Aug. 26 being the 100th anniversary of the certification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which guaranteed women the right to vote, Crossed decided to tie together two seemingly disparate goals: to bring new youth into the sport of cycling, and to honor the suffrage movement.
Crossed, 46, is a volunteer assistant coach for the Rochester Youth Cycling Club team, which is sponsored by Dream Bikes. Part of his fundraising goal is to raise enough money to equip six new riders in the club.
He believes Anthony would love the idea of raising funds for youth cycling.
“She was a huge proponent of women owning and riding bicycles as a means of exerting independence,” Crossed said.
Crossed’s itinerary began Friday at the Susan B. Anthony Birthplace Museum. It will continue to Anthony’s family homes in Battenville and Rochester, with other stops planned for Canajoharie, where she taught school; Utica, the home of Lucy Carlile Watson; Fayetteville, the home of Matilda Joslyn Gage; and Seneca Falls, the home of Elizabeth Cady Stanton.
Crossed welcomes anyone interested in joining him and members of the RYCC on the final leg, from the bike shop to Susan B. Anthony Square and to her gravesite at Mount Hope Cemetery. The group will meet at Dream Bikes, 1060 University Ave., at 3 p.m. Aug. 26.
Crossed will donate 90% of money raised on his gofundme page (https://www.gofundme.com/f/Im-riding-my-bike-from-Colorado-to-NJ-help-RYCC) to RYCC and 10% to Susan B. Anthony Birthplace Museum.
“I have been a bicyclist as long as I can remember,” Crossed said. “I now want to bring that passion to Rochester youth with a fundraising goal of $6,000 to equip new riders in the Rochester Youth Cycling Club.
“Mountain biking has always been a sport dominated by white males. I would like to see more women and girls, more people of color, on the trails.”
For more information about Crossed’s ride, contact Amy at (585) 755-3585.