JUNIUS — Two Rochester men accused of breaking into a store at Waterloo Premium Outlets face felony charges.
Reginald Hampton, 26, and Carlos Lozada-Ferrer, 18, were recently charged by the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office with burglary, grand larceny and criminal mischief.
The charges follow an investigation that began Oct. 27, when police responded to the Route 318 shopping center at approximately 1 a.m. for an alarm. Two male suspects fled in a vehicle just before police arrived and the vehicle was spotted on the Thruway by state police, leading to a high-speed chase.
The vehicle eventually crashed on I-590 in Irondequoit. Hampton — who police said was driving — and Lozada-Ferrer were injured and taken to an area hospital, and later arrested. They were charged at the time with criminal possession of stolen property.
According to the sheriff’s office, Hampton and Lozada stole more than $27,000 in merchandise from a store at the outlet center that was not named. Police said the vehicle they were in was stolen in Rochester earlier that day.
Hampton is being held in the Monroe County Jail as a parole absconder. Lozada-Ferrer, who was being held in the Seneca County Jail, was released because his alleged crimes are not eligible for bail.
They will eventually have their cases handled in Seneca County Court.