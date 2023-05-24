NEW YORK CITY — A Rochester native and Hobart graduate is looking to challenge incumbent Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York in a Democratic primary in 2024.
William Schweitzer announced his candidacy officially on Monday.
Schweitzer, a business owner, worked in politics after studying political science at Hobart and William Smith Colleges.
He began his political career as an organizer for President Obama’s 2008 campaign and later worked for then-New York Assemblyman (now Congressman) Joe Morelle’s Rochester office, as well as the Monroe County Democratic Committee, where he helped campaigns and offices with constituent services.
Schweitzer served with the 75th Army Ranger Regiment, where he completed multiple combat tours in Afghanistan, “witnessing firsthand the challenges faced by our nation’s foreign policy.”
After leaving the service, Schweitzer worked in Sen. Chuck Schumer’s Rochester district office and later for various political offices and Democratic campaigns, including former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s 2018 campaign. He said his background also includes working for a private intelligence and defense contractor in New York City, “gaining valuable insights into geopolitical events during the 2016 presidential race and into today.”
Schweitzer said his campaign is “centered around helping families, restoring faith in our democratic institutions, and revitalizing America as a beacon of hope.”
“In the opening act of this campaign, Will’s proposal to push for 12 months of paid family leave … has already forced the reintroduction of the Family Act by his opponent (Gillibrand),” his campaign said.
Schweitzer said he is “hyper-focused on restoring trust in our democratic institutions” and is “an advocate for radical transparency in our politics, championing election reform and doing everything he can to combat corruption and foreign influence…. When faith in our institutions is in decline, all Americans and all New Yorkers suffer.”
He said he founded Schweitzer Laboratories to address what he said is the most pressing issue before our nation: declining trust in democratic institutions. To address this, said Schweitzer, the company built a new campaign-finance compliance automation platform that “leveraged advances in payments, banking, regulatory, compliance and law enforcement technologies to combat political corruption and address foreign influence in our political system.”
Besides paid family leave, here are some of his key policy positions:
• Ending gun violence: Schweitzer’s campaign said he “will do everything in his power to end gun violence across the United States. … Whether it be red flag laws, background checks or targeted weapon bans.”
• Campaign finance reform: His campaign said he is “committed to combating illegal campaign finance activities and advocating for radical transparency.” He supports public funding of federal campaigns and providing “a road map for all state and local jurisdictions to do the same within his first 100 days of office.”
• Protecting women’s reproductive rights: “Will is committed to preserving a woman’s right to choose and ensuring continued access to essential reproductive health services,” his campaign said.
• Advocacy for LGBTQ+ Rights: His campaign said his pledge is to “fight for the protection of LGBTQ+ rights under federal law.”
To learn more about William Schweitzer's campaign and policy positions, visit will4us.com and twitter.com/WillSchweitzer.