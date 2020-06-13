CANANDAIGUA — The Ontario County sheriff’s office continues to investigate an accident that claimed the life of a Rochester Police Department officer Thursday night.
Sheriff Kevin Henderson said the accident happened about 8:10 p.m. on Woolhouse Road in the town of Canandaigua. Rochester PD Lt. Aaron Colletti and his 17-year-old son were biking near their home on Goodale Road in the Cheshire area. Colletti, 44, was hit from behind by a pickup truck driven by James M. Miller, 70, of Woolhouse Road.
Colletti was hit by the right front corner of Miller’s truck and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Colletti’s son, who was not identified by name, was knocked off his bike and suffered minor injuries.
Henderson said the cause of the crash is being investigated. Although the sun was close to setting at the time, Henderson said glare is not believed to be a factor.
“We are still trying to piece things together,” the sheriff said, adding that he knew Colletti as a county resident and RPD officer and had just seen him a few days before the accident. “Our condolences go out to his family and his RPD family.”
According to media reports, Colletti was a 21-year veteran of the RPD.
“Last night we lost a member of our family. Lt. Aaron Colletti was a father, a husband, a brother, a man of faith, and a public servant,” RPD Chief La’Ron Singletary said on Twitter.
“May God bless the Colletti family and his RPD family. May you rest in peace.”
The Cheshire Fire Department and Canandaigua Emergency Squad assisted at the scene.