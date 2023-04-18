It might be called the Lake Ontario Wine Trail, but its members produce wines, spirits, ciders and now beer — and the public can sample the flavors this weekend.
The trail, which is made up mostly of Wayne County businesses, is hosting a tasting tour Saturday and Sunday during the annual Roll Out the Barrels season kickoff, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
Those who participate get special access to pre-released or newly released wines, spirits, ciders — and, for the first time, beer.
“Some locations will also offer access to the production facilities, giving guests visibility into the wine, spirit, cider or beer making process too,” tour officials said in a news release.
Participating locations include Boom Point in Williamson, new member DisBatch Brewery of Macedon, JD Wine Cellars of Macedon, Young Sommer Winery in Williamson, Colloca Estate Winery in Fair Haven, Rootstock Cider & Spirits in Williamson, Embark Craft Ciderworks in Williamson, Old Goat Cidery in Arcadia and Silver Waters Wine in Sodus.
The Wine Trail said associate members Pop’s House of Country Collectibles in Sodus Point and Sarah’s Country Barn in Ontario are participating too. They will have free samples and a small gift for visiting.
Tickets are $25 at the door of participants’ first stop.
The Lake Ontario Wine Trail stretches from the eastern corner of Monroe County, encompasses the vast majority of Wayne County, and now stretches into Cayuga County.