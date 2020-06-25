ROMULUS — From RIT in suburban Rochester to the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., Kyla James’ art work has hung — or will be hanging — in some pretty heady places.
James, 15, just finished ninth grade at Romulus Central School, where she has been enrolled since her family relocated from Pennsylvania three years ago. Earlier this year, she received word that a painting of hers had been selected to be displayed at the Capitol in Washington.
“I didn’t believe it,” James said about the honor. “I was like, ‘Oh that’s cool.’”
The portrait originally was to be on display in the Capitol this summer, but the coronavirus outbreak changed that. Currently, the plan is for it go up in September, although no date has been determined as yet.
Her family includes mother, Cynthia, and father, Clifford, along with 13-year old twin brothers Deven and Avi, each of whom just finished seventh grade.
Art teacher Melanie Bloom who submitted James’ work.
“I was really surprised,” Bloom said when the piece was selected. “I was really proud of her. I’ve always known about her talent. I think the best thing I’ve been able to do is to advocate for her.
“She was in the RIT show last year. so that’s two years in a row that she’s had something recognized. I’m really happy I was able to get her work to the right place during quarantine.”
Bloom said it’s the first time she’s had a student’s art work selected for the nation’s capital. With so much talent in New York state, she said she couldn’t be more proud of her young student.
“I’m glad (Ms. Bloom) submitted it,” Kyla said. “That was pretty cool.
“I’m mostly self-taught ... in 2017, I drew like almost every single day. In 2018, I also did a lot. and I’ve just practiced a lot the past couple of years.”
As noted, some of her work hung up at a RIT show last, and her teacher says she continues to improve from year to year.
“My dad likes to paint,” James said on what motivates her. “I look for inspiration online and see a bunch of things that are really cool on there. I’m like ‘Wow I’m going to use some of that.’ “
Bloom says everyone around Romulus is blown away by James’ terrific portrait that received the honor to be hung in D.C.
“Kyla’s a pretty self-directed artist,” Bloom said. “She really knows it all, she really has a gift. It literally just comes naturally to her.
“She used to only do things in black and white. I think how I might have influenced her work most is her introduction of color. She would do some abstract stuff, which was good to see her do because her stuff is always realistic. ... She introduced color into this portrait, which was so well-handled with the expression and everything. It’s better than most college work that I’ve seen.”
Sharon Murphy from Congressman Tom Reed’s office said he wants to meet the young artist to personally congratulate her and present her with a certificate. That meet-and-greet will occur July 7 at Reed’s Geneva office.
More information on when James’ portrait will be on display in Washington will be announced when the information is provided.