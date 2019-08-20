ROMULUS — The Town Board will conduct a public hearing and possible vote Wednesday night on an application from Seneca Dairy Systems to rezone 18 acres on the former Seneca Army Depot from agricultural to warehouse, industrial, transportation or energy district.
Seneca Dairy owner Earl Martin, who purchased nearly 7,000 acres of the former depot from the county Industrial Development Agency for $990,000 in 2016, wants the zone change to allow him to construct a galvanizing plant, milling and welding facilities, warehouses, offices, parking areas, a storm water retention pond and associated utilities to support the manufacturing of steel fencing, gates, stalls and panels for the dairy industry. The work would be done in three phases.
Martin currently manufactures those items at his Seneca Iron Works a plant on Hoster Road in Fayette.
Seneca Lake Guardian officials are urging its members and supporters to attend the meeting to ask the town not to rezone the property until more information can be obtained and reviewed.
“There is not enough information about the entire project for the town to commit to rezoning the property at this time,” said Joseph Campbell, president of the Watkins Glen-based Seneca Lake Guardian.
“Please urge the town to wait for more details about the entire project before approving any measure of rezoning. The town has been working on an updated and revised comprehensive plan to more accurately reflect the town’s priorities that should be included in the discussion,” Campbell added.
