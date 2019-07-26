ROMULUS — It’s often said that politics can make strange bedfellows.
For example, 16-year incumbent Republican Town Supervisor David Kaiser lost a June 25 Republican primary to Town Board member David Hayes. He did not file petitions for any other party line, so the loss could have ended his tenure as supervisor Dec. 31. His options were to mount a write-in campaign or seek the Democratic party nomination.
Kaiser chose the latter and was nominated and endorsed for supervisor at the July 23 Romulus Democratic Party caucus. Kaiser has told Romulus Democratic Party Committee members he will switch his enrollment to Democrat.
According to the caucus report filed Thursday, Kaiser was nominated, the nomination was seconded and a vote was takean. Kaiser has until Monday to formally accept the nomination. Any change in party enrollment would go into effect seven days after the November general election.
Kaiser did not respond to phone and email messages seeking comment.
The caucus attendees also nominated Gail Dalmat and Martha Wooledge for two Town Board seats up this year. They will face Republicans Michael Joslyn and Stacey Bennett. Also nominated was incumbent Democrat Jane Braunig for town clerk.
The caucus did not nominate anyone to run on the Democratic line for highway superintendent or town justice. Incumbent Republican Highway Superintendent Daryl Morrell will run unopposed. With incumbent Town Justice Donald Greule not seeking re-election, the Republican candidate for the position is Town Board member Kyle Collinsworth.
