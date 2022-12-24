ROMULUS — Travis Nixon said the fact his teachers at Romulus Central School pushed him correlates with his current dream job at NASA.
Nixon, who graduated from Romulus in 2004, was in the area for the holidays, visiting his parents, Bob and Linda Nixon of Ovid. The 36-year-old’s time at NASA also has included work on the Artemis 1 Moon Mission, which celebrated a successful launch and mission recently.
Always interested in airplanes and space, Nixon pursued a degree in mechanical engineering technology at SUNY IT in Utica (now known as SUNY Polytechnic Institute) after graduating from Romulus. He worked at Goulds Pumps for a spell after graduation before making the decision to relocate to Huntsville, Ala. — home of NASA and Cummings Research Park, which houses myriad companies in the space and engineering industries. Prior to landing the NASA job, Nixon worked for HDT Global, a company the U.S. Army contracts with to build support equipment like shelters and power generators.
Nixon’s official title at NASA is alternate lead systems engineer for the SPIE element of the space launch system. Most recently, he was working on the rocket portion of the Artemis I Orion spacecraft that returned to Earth Dec. 11 after completing a 25-day, 1.4-million-mile journey beyond the moon and back. The goal of the Artemis program is — together with commercial and international partners — to further explore the lunar surface and establish a sustainable presence on the moon to prepare for missions to Mars.
Nixon explained that the focus of his work with the Artemis project was on the rocket vehicle that launched the Orion spacecraft into space, namely the rocket’s upper core stage, whose job was to orient the crew capsule to reach the moon. As a liaison between NASA management and technical lead contractors, Nixon said his duties centered on integrating the players and explaining to management why certain changes should or should not be made.
NASA, Nixon explained, is particularly risk-averse after the Challenger and Columbia space shuttle disasters of 1986 and 2003.
“They let seemingly small things go, then you end up with these tragedies,” he said. “They want everything to be perfect.”
That takes lots of time and some stress, he noted.
“After Artemis I launched, a lot of that stress went away,” Nixon said. “The rocket worked darn near perfectly. We were very happy with how things worked.”
He admitted to a bit of sadness too, in addition to relief pride.
“It’s done its job, but the thing you worked on for years really only operates for an hour, then it’s done and gone,” he said.
Nixon’s work, however, is not really done.
He already is involved in the planning/design stages of future Artemis missions, including the Gateway program, which aims to build a small, human-tended space station that will orbit the moon and provide support to the Artemis campaign.
When not working, Nixon enjoys dancing — ballroom and West Coast swing — and has even competed. Dance, he said, has helped him professionally.
As a “typical engineer,” Nixon said he was sometimes reticent to engage with others or speak his mind. Learning to dance, and in particular to lead, has helped him gain confidence in those arenas.
“It goes a long way,” he said of the lessons he’s gleaned from dancing. “You have to learn how to communicate to a dance partner.”
Nixon’s brother, Chris, lives in Trumansburg but teaches at South Seneca High School. Nixon has visited with his brother’s students and said the advice he’s shared is “don’t settle for what’s good enough” and that there are opportunities out there in the world, even for those from a rural place like the Finger Lakes.
“I may not have been the best student ever, but putting the work in is important,” he said. “It’s not luck. It does take some work, so don’t settle for what’s good enough.”
And that’s an attitude Nixon believes was fostered by his Romulus educators, who encouraged him to excel and taught beyond the Regents exams.
He fondly remembers teachers Chris Puylara, Jeff Felice and Jim Delia, noting he felt challenged by them and believes the high standards they set played a part in his current success. Nixon recalled how Delia, on Sept. 11, 2001, erased that day’s assignments on the blackboard and simply wrote down the day’s date and circled it, telling students, “This is a date that will go down in history.”
“They were good teachers and didn’t let you slide by if you could do the work,” he said. “They pushed to make sure you were putting out what they knew you could do.”