ROMULUS — Trevor Irby, a graduate of Romulus High School and of Keuka College was one of the victims in the mass shooting Sunday at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in California.
Keuka College President Amy Storey sent out a note to the Keuka community Monday afternoon saying, in part: "It is with profound sadness that I share the devastating news that a member of the Keuka College family was among the victims of the mass shooting over the weekend in California. The College community today mourns Trevor Irby, a biology major who graduated in 2017. Our hearts go out to Trevor’s family and loved ones."
