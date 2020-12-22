ROMULUS — A local man faces felony charges after he allegedly broke a man’s arm with an axe handle and came out with a gun after police arrived.

Christopher L. Coyle, 45, was charged Saturday by state police with felony counts of first-degree assault, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He also faces misdemeanor counts of second-degree menacing and resisting arrest.

State police Inv. Greg Cool said during a family dispute at approximately 4 p.m., Coyle severely broke the man’s arm with the axe handle. Cool added that after police arrived, Coyle went into a barn and came out with a shotgun, which he did not point directly at officers.

Cool said the second-degree weapons and menacing charges are for Coyle having the gun in proximity to police. Cool added that Coyle, a convicted felon, is not allowed to have firearms, leading to the other weapons charge.

Coyle was taken to the Seneca County Correctional Facility for arraignment.

Trending Food Videos

Recommended for you

Loading...
Loading...