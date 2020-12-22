ROMULUS — A local man faces felony charges after he allegedly broke a man’s arm with an axe handle and came out with a gun after police arrived.
Christopher L. Coyle, 45, was charged Saturday by state police with felony counts of first-degree assault, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He also faces misdemeanor counts of second-degree menacing and resisting arrest.
State police Inv. Greg Cool said during a family dispute at approximately 4 p.m., Coyle severely broke the man’s arm with the axe handle. Cool added that after police arrived, Coyle went into a barn and came out with a shotgun, which he did not point directly at officers.
Cool said the second-degree weapons and menacing charges are for Coyle having the gun in proximity to police. Cool added that Coyle, a convicted felon, is not allowed to have firearms, leading to the other weapons charge.
Coyle was taken to the Seneca County Correctional Facility for arraignment.