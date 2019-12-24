BUFFALO — A Romulus man accused of defrauding the U.S. Coast Guard faces federal charges.
Dennis Daniels, 69, was charged by criminal complaint with mail fraud and making a false document in matter relating to the Coast Guard. The charges carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.
The charges against Daniels were announced by the office of James Kennedy Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Mango, who is handling the case, said Daniels, in September 2017, falsified a letter indicating a captain of a vessel had been enrolled in a drug and alcohol testing program as required by Coast Guard regulations. Mango said the captain had not been enrolled in such a program.
The complaint also alleges that in January and February of this year, Daniels taught a Coast Guard course for issuance of a Merchant Marine credential for an operator uninspected passenger vessel license, with a 100-ton Masters upgrade.
Mango said Daniels was required to teach for 80 hours, but only taught for 51 hours and engaged in conduct not in compliance with Coast Guard regulations.
Mango added that in a review of Daniels’ records, it was determined that all 24 students in the course failed the chart-plotting test, and four of the students also failed the maritime rules of the road test.
Students must pass those tests to earn a course completion certificate, a prerequisite to applying for a Merchant Marine certificate. Despite the students failing the tests, Mango said Daniels issued course completion certificates to the students.
Daniels made an initial appearance on the charges Monday in federal court. He was released on his own recognizance.