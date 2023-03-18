ROMULUS — A local man has paid a $650 fine after admitting he poached a unique white deer using bait piles.
According to officials from the state Department of Environmental Conservation, John Byler, 21, was charged with a misdemeanor count of unlawful taking of deer under state Environmental Conservation Law. He also was charged with hunting with the aid of bait and intentionally feeding deer, criminal violations under conservation law.
In a news release, the DEC said the investigation started in November when a hunter saw the cape and large antlers of a white deer at an Oswego taxidermy shop. The hunter recognized the large deer from a popular hunting area in Seneca County, as hunters frequently reported seeing the deer on private land and trail cameras in the area.
Fearing the deer was poached on the private land, the hunter and landowner contacted the DEC to determine if someone harvested the animal illegally. Local Environmental Conservation Officer Robert McCabe and Lt. Kevin Thomas tracked down the hunter (Byler), who said he took the deer on a piece of land next to the private property.
A DEC spokesperson told the Times he did not know if the private land is Deer Haven Park, an area of the former Seneca Army Depot known for having a large number of white deer.
According to the DEC, Byler walked McCabe and Thomas to the spot where he said he took the deer — passing two bags of empty deer feed.
Byler claimed he didn’t know how the bags of feed were at that location, but DEC officials said trail cameras told a different story. Photos on the cameras showed the hunter and a friend placing feed at the base of a tree and the white deer eating from the pile multiple times.
McCabe also found two more bait piles on the property. Byler then admitted placing the bait and using it to take the deer.
The case was recently settled via a consent order, with Byler paying the $650 penalty and turning over the antlers to the DEC.
The DEC spokesperson said a second offender was charged with related environmental law violations.
“The second offender’s information cannot be released as DEC records are sealed upon disposition in criminal court,” the spokesperson said.