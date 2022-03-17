ROCHESTER — A Romulus man has admitted to defrauding the U.S. Coast Guard and Internal Revenue Service.
Dennis Daniels, 72, pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to mail fraud and willful failure to file an income tax return. The charges carry a maximum of penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
The plea was announced in a news release from the office of Trini Ross, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Mango, who is prosecuting the case, said Daniels owned and operated Sea Tech Marine Training, which offered Coast Guard-approved training courses. He also owned and operated Sea Test, a business that offered drug-testing programs for Coast Guard license holders.
From 2014-17, Daniels admitted making a gross income of more than $665,000 but not filing tax returns for those years. The tax owed on the unreported income was more than $115,000.
Federal officials said in 2019, Daniels taught 24 students a Coast Guard-approved course that should have included 80 hours of classroom time. However, Daniels provided only 51 hours of instruction.
Officials added that Daniels gave the students answers to certain test questions and told students to provide false information regarding prior sea service.
Daniels is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 7.