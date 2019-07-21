ROMULUS — Corning Republican Tom Reed is prepping to defend his 23rd Congressional District seat against the yet-to-be-determined Democratic candidate, but he might have to get through a primary first.
Casey McDonald, a real estate developer from Romulus, said he is seeking the Republican line in the 2020 race.
McDonald said Reed is not representing the conservative and traditional values of the Republican party, mostly through his co-chairmanship of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, which he said has derailed a number of pieces of Republican legislation since the caucus was formed in 2017. He has a video on his website detailing the work of the Problem Solvers and how he believes they have hurt the president’s ability to get his agenda passed.
“It seems the problem they’re trying to solve is Donald Trump,” said McDonald on Friday. “He has earned himself a primary opponent.”
In an open letter to Republicans in the 23rd District Congressional District, McDonald said that “two years ago today, July 13th, 2017, our Congressman Tom Reed launched his attack on the MAGA (Make American Great Again) agenda. He recruited, organized, mobilized and funded 24 Republicans to vote dozens of times against President Trump and what was then the Republican majority.
“Through his ‘Problem Solvers’ Caucus,” McDonald continued, “Tom made Republican principles irrelevant while supporting gross wasteful spending and attacking family values. In roll call 369, his group voted against every other Republican in Congress so that the military would be forced to pay for sex reassignment surgery for transsexuals. While his flyers, emails and town hall meetings project a concern for the harm of the ‘Pelosi and Cuomo Agenda,’ he is the first Republican in line to support them. It’s time to stop his mockery of us.”
McDonald said he plans to mount a primary challenge against Reed and invites the Corning Republican “to debate me anywhere, any time and explain how our district benefited from his PS (Problem Solvers) group’s betrayal of our core concerns.”
McDonald said that “fiscal conservative values provide a reasonable pushback to unsustainable free medical, education, housing, food and daycare for all. We must never forget that it’s the character, compassion, capacity and cash of conservative values that holds this country together.”
Matt Coker, senior adviser for the Reed campaign, said that “all 11 Republican committee chairs in the district have already endorsed Tom for re-election and are united in the goal of helping Tom defeat whomever emerges from the Democratic primary between Tracy Mitrano and Scott Noren. Earning the unanimous support of Republican grassroots leaders is a testament to Tom’s commitment to accessibility and fairness as well as his record as a conservative problem solver in Congress.”
Among the committee chairs endorsing Reed is Trisha Turner, who heads the Ontario County Republican Committee.
“He is active in our district, holding town halls and listening to constituents about the issues that impact their lives,” she said. “Tom supports our president and is an advocate for issues important to our district such as our Second Amendment rights.”
However, McDonald said that the endorsements for Reed are those of party chairs, not the full county committees.
He invited voters to go to his website, www.McDonald2020.com to learn more about why he is running against Reed.
Log In
