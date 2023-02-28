BUFFALO — A Romulus man who admitted defrauding the U.S. Coast Guard and Internal Revenue Service will be paying back more than $138,000 to the two entities.
Dennis Daniels, 73, was sentenced Monday in federal court to two years’ probation and ordered to pay restitution of $115,757 to the IRS and $22,440 to the Coast Guard. He pleaded guilty last year to mail fraud and willful failure to file an income tax return.
The sentencing was announced in a news release from the office of Trini Ross, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Aaron Mango and David Rudroff are handling the case.
Mango and Rudroff said Daniels owned and operated Sea Tech Marine Training, which offered Coast Guard-approved training courses. He also owned and operated Sea Test, a business that offered drug-testing programs for Coast Guard license holders.
From 2014-17, Daniels admitted making a gross income of more than $665,000 but not filing tax returns for those years. The tax owed on the unreported income was more than $115,000.
Federal officials said in 2019, Daniels taught 23 students a Coast Guard-approved course that should have included 80 hours of classroom time. However, Daniels provided only 51 hours of instruction. Officials added that Daniels gave the students answers to certain test questions and told students to provide false information regarding prior sea service.