WATERLOO — Deteriorated, vacant and unsafe houses in Romulus and Ovid will be demolished as the first step in their resale and reuse.
The Finger Lakes Regional Land Bank Corp. Board of Directors voted Tuesday to award a contract to Bronze Contracting LLC of Remsen for $54,900, the lowest of four bids received, to demolish houses at 1537 County Road 132 in Willard and 2146 W. Seneca St. in Ovid.
The land bank, an arm of Seneca County government, was given the two properties before they were scheduled to be auctioned off as part of a tax-foreclosure process.
Also Tuesday the board voted to accept a $120,000 loan from the county’s Community Development Block Grant program to pay for demolition of a condemned residential structure on Route 89 in Varick, and to clean up three parcels across the road that contain a garage, a parking space and lakefront property.
The land bank plans to sell all four properties and return them to productive, taxable use.
In other news:
• UPDATES —Land bank CEO and President Joseph McGrath updated board members on the status of four properties the land bank owns.
He said 101 Virginia St. in Waterloo has had 7½ tons of trash and debris removed from both inside and outside the historic house. McGrath said the roof has been stabilized, and In-site Architecture is preparing a study on what needs to be done to rehabilitate the house. The plan is to preserve the house, which was built in the 1800s, for possible conversion into apartments.
McGrath said a house at 16 Barker St. in Seneca Falls needs to have an issue involving the deed abstract cleared up before it can be rehabilitated and sold to Habitat for Humanity of Seneca County for $70,000.
Another potential rehabilitation and reuse project for the land bank is 156 Fall St. in Seneca Falls. McGrath said Phase I rehabilitation has been completed. Phase II will be a study to see if there is soil contamination related to the building’s proximity to a property where a gas station and auto repair shop once operated. McGrath said the land bank plans to partner with Ithaca Neighborhood Housing Services to complete the rehabilitation and eventually purchase the property for reuse.
A property at 2146 W. Seneca St. in Ovid will be demolished, and the land bank will partner with Seneca Towns Engaging People for Solutions of south Seneca County, for a reuse of the parcel to a park or other community use.
• PURCHASE — The board accepted a $5,000 purchase offer from Kaitlyn Winkleblack for property at 5090 Route 414 in Varick that is owned by the land bank.