ROMULUS — Could electric school buses be part of the Romulus school district’s future?
The Seneca County district has received a proposal from Cornice Technology of Rochester for an electrical energy study related to charging stations for a fleet of up to 10 electric buses. Additional ideas will be considered in response to a request for proposals.
District officials say one of the first steps to adding electric buses to its fleet is exploring the energy usage cycle for each bus route, which is required to design the charging system. The study would determine how much electricity needs to be added to the buses’ batteries to complete routes.
Proposals must be submitted to Superintendent of Schools Marty Rotz by Oct. 15.
Rotz said the district “wants to be proactive” in response to requirements for new school buses to be no or low emission by 2035.
“It will be a long process to make a switch from gas or diesel buses to electric buses,” Rotz said. “We need to know what we need to do to get ready, and that starts with knowing how much electricity our 12 buses and vans would use.”
The district encompasses about 40 square miles and has 450 students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade at its Route 96 campus. Rotz said buses also take students to the Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES campus in Flint, Ontario County, to other special programs outside the district, and athletic teams to games all over the Finger Lakes Region.
Leonard Bus Sales supplies the district with its buses, and Rotz said the company has applied for a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency grant to help produce electric buses, batteries and charging stations for those buses.
“Estimates are these buses could cost up to $375,000 per bus and $17,000 for each charging station,” Rotz said. “We also need to know if the electrical grid can supply the power we would need. We have been told that we will not get state aid on buses purchased after 2027 unless they are low or no emission, which means compressed natural gas or electric.”